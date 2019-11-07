Police treating death of 23-year-old man in St. John’s, N.L., as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. John’s, N.L., are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man as a homicide.

A spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says police responded to the incident Tuesday evening on a busy residential street in the city’s downtown.

Const. James Cadigan says a young man was found with serious injuries and died shortly afterwards.

Cadigan says the exact cause of death is still being investigated with the province’s chief medical examiner’s office.

Police believe the attack was not a random act.

They’re asking people with dashboard camera or CCTV footage in the area of Bond Street to contact them.

