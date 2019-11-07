Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police treating death of 23-year-old man in St. John’s, N.L., as homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2019 10:54 am
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police in St. John’s, N.L., are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man as a homicide.

A spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says police responded to the incident Tuesday evening on a busy residential street in the city’s downtown.

Const. James Cadigan says a young man was found with serious injuries and died shortly afterwards.

Son of a woman found deceased in Halifax charged with her murder
Son of a woman found deceased in Halifax charged with her murder

Cadigan says the exact cause of death is still being investigated with the province’s chief medical examiner’s office.

Police believe the attack was not a random act.

They’re asking people with dashboard camera or CCTV footage in the area of Bond Street to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeHomicideNewfoundlandSt. John'sRNCRoyal Newfoundland ConstabularyN.LNFLD
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.