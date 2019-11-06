Police in Cape Breton describe death of man in Sydney as suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cape Breton are investigating the discovery of a body inside a residence in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the body of an unidentified man was found Tuesday night in a home on Rotary Drive.

Investigators have described the man’s death as suspicious.

Police say an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, forensic identification officers have been called in to examine the scene.

