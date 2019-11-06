Menu

Crime

Police in Cape Breton describe death of man in Sydney as suspicious

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 1:46 pm
Cape Breton police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a residence in Sydney.
Cape Breton police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a residence in Sydney.

Police in Cape Breton are investigating the discovery of a body inside a residence in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the body of an unidentified man was found Tuesday night in a home on Rotary Drive.

READ MORE: Officer says she noticed nothing unusual with Corey Rogers, who died in Halifax jail cell

Investigators have described the man’s death as suspicious.

Police say an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, forensic identification officers have been called in to examine the scene.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeDeathSuspicious DeathCape BretonNova Scotia CrimeSydneyCape Breton Regional PoliceSydney Nova ScotiaRotary Drive
