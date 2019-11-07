Menu

Canada

Worker taken to hospital after industrial accident at Halifax construction site

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 6:50 pm
Police say Nova Scotia's Department of Labour has been notified and that no further details are available at this time.
Police say Nova Scotia's Department of Labour has been notified and that no further details are available at this time. File/ Global News

A worker at a Halifax construction site was taken to hospital after being injured on Thursday.

Halifax police say they responded to the 1600 block of Oxford Street at 4:21 p.m.

READ MORE: Halifax police charge man with 10 reported thefts

A worker was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has been notified and that no further details are available at this time.

It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs
It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs
