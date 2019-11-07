Worker taken to hospital after industrial accident at Halifax construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A worker at a Halifax construction site was taken to hospital after being injured on Thursday.

Halifax police say they responded to the 1600 block of Oxford Street at 4:21 p.m.

A worker was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has been notified and that no further details are available at this time.

