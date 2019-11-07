Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police charge man with 10 reported thefts

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 3:04 pm
Halifax police have charged a man in connection with 10 reported thefts.
Halifax police have charged a man in connection with 10 reported thefts. Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in relation to 10 reported thefts from stores in Halifax over the last month.

On Nov. 5, police requested the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a number of reported thefts from stores in Halifax. In each incident, police allege the man entered a store, selected items and left without paying for the merchandise.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspect in 12 reported thefts from Halifax stores

Some of the items reportedly taken included alcohol, cigarettes, lotto tickets and small appliances.

On Wednesday night at approximately 6:15 p.m., police said a man was arrested at the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 6960 Mumford Rd. in Halifax in relation to a reported theft that had just occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

John Andrew Perry, 51, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face 10 counts each of theft and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

READ MORE: Halifax companies fined $2,800 each for operating unauthorized snow removal centre

The charges are in relation to Wednesday night’s incident as well as nine of reported incidents that have occurred over the last month.

Police said a tip from a citizen led to police identifying the suspect.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional PoliceThefthalifax policeHalifax Provincial CourtShoppersHalifax robberyMumford RoadShoppers Drug Mart theftHalifax store theftHalifax theftman steals from Halifax storesMumford Road theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.