Halifax police charge man with 10 reported thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in relation to 10 reported thefts from stores in Halifax over the last month.

On Nov. 5, police requested the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a number of reported thefts from stores in Halifax. In each incident, police allege the man entered a store, selected items and left without paying for the merchandise.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspect in 12 reported thefts from Halifax stores

Some of the items reportedly taken included alcohol, cigarettes, lotto tickets and small appliances.

On Wednesday night at approximately 6:15 p.m., police said a man was arrested at the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 6960 Mumford Rd. in Halifax in relation to a reported theft that had just occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

John Andrew Perry, 51, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face 10 counts each of theft and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

READ MORE: Halifax companies fined $2,800 each for operating unauthorized snow removal centre

The charges are in relation to Wednesday night’s incident as well as nine of reported incidents that have occurred over the last month.

Police said a tip from a citizen led to police identifying the suspect.