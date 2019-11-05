Police looking for suspect in 12 reported thefts from Halifax stores

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be responsible for 12 reported thefts from stores in Halifax over the last month.

According to police, the man enters a store, selects items and leaves without paying for the merchandise. Some of the items that have reportedly been taken include alcohol, cigarettes, lotto tickets and small appliances.

The reported thefts have occurred at the following Halifax locations:

Oct. 9: Atlantic Superstore, 3601 Joseph Howe Dr.

Oct. 12: NSLC, 1094 Queen St.

Oct. 15: Atlantic Superstore, 3601 Joseph Howe Dr.

Oct. 18: NSLC, 5540 Clyde St.

Oct. 20: Shell, 2616 Robie St.

Oct. 21: Shoppers Drug Mart, 6025 Almon St.

Oct. 26: Needs, 6130 Chebucto Rd.

Oct. 27: Petro Canada, 7015 Bayers Rd.

Oct. 28: Needs, 5881 Duffus St.

Oct. 28: Needs, 6130 Chebucto Rd.

Oct. 28: Ultramar, 2816 Gottingen St.

Nov. 4: Irving, 5450 Inglis St.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s who stands approximately six feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has grey hair and a beard.

Police are asking anyone who has information about his identity to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.