24-year-old woman arrested after fatal collision in Lunenburg County

The RCMP has arrested a 24-year-old woman from Lunenburg County, N.S., in relation to a fatal collision on Highway 12 on Nov. 2.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the community of Aldersville when police say the driver of a Chrysler sedan was attempting to pass other vehicles and struck an oncoming Volkswagen.

The passenger in the Volkswagen died at the scene, and the driver of that vehicle was airlifted to hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Chrysler, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was reportedly taken to hospital with injuries.

Police said the woman was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

She was released from custody later on Nov. 3 on conditions, which include not occupying the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle and not being in the care and control of a motor vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Dec. 18.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.