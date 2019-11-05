Menu

Crime

24-year-old woman arrested after fatal collision in Lunenburg County

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 8:23 am
Police say the collision took place on Nov. 2 in the community of Aldersville, N.S., and killed one person.
Police say the collision took place on Nov. 2 in the community of Aldersville, N.S., and killed one person. Global News File

The RCMP has arrested a 24-year-old woman from Lunenburg County, N.S., in relation to a fatal collision on Highway 12 on Nov. 2.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the community of Aldersville when police say the driver of a Chrysler sedan was attempting to pass other vehicles and struck an oncoming Volkswagen.

READ MORE: 8 people facing drug charges after 3 search warrants executed in Dartmouth

The passenger in the Volkswagen died at the scene, and the driver of that vehicle was airlifted to hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Chrysler, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was reportedly taken to hospital with injuries.

Police said the woman was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

READ MORE: Halifax police looking to speak with cyclist that left scene of collision

She was released from custody later on Nov. 3 on conditions, which include not occupying the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle and not being in the care and control of a motor vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Dec. 18.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

