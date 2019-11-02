Halifax police looking to speak with cyclist that left scene of collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a cyclist who left the scene of a collision in Halifax on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened at the intersection Preston and Pepperell streets at around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was headed southbound on Preston Street when it was struck by a cyclist traveling westbound on Pepperell Street.

“The cyclist did not remain at the scene after the collision and police are looking to speak with him,” police said in a news release Saturday.

The cyclist is described as a white man in his 20s, standing 6’1″, and may go by the name Alex.

At the time, the cyclist was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, white bicycle helmet, and white sneakers

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.