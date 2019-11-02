Menu

Crime

Halifax police looking to speak with cyclist that left scene of collision

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 12:20 pm
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers. Alexander Quon/Global News

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a cyclist who left the scene of a collision in Halifax on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened at the intersection Preston and Pepperell streets at around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was headed southbound on Preston Street when it was struck by a cyclist traveling westbound on Pepperell Street.

“The cyclist did not remain at the scene after the collision and police are looking to speak with him,” police said in a news release Saturday.

The cyclist is described as a white man in his 20s, standing 6’1″, and may go by the name Alex.

At the time, the cyclist was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, white bicycle helmet, and white sneakers

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

