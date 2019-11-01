Menu

Cannabis edibles found in child’s Halloween treats in Coldbrook, N.S., say RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 11:12 am
The package has a Halloween-themed label on the front and contains several jujube candies inside. A sticker on the back of the package indicates THC content of the candies, which alerted the parent.
The package has a Halloween-themed label on the front and contains several jujube candies inside. A sticker on the back of the package indicates THC content of the candies, which alerted the parent. . Nova Scotia RCMP

Kings District RCMP responded to a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Coldbrook indicating a parent had found cannabis edibles in their child’s Halloween treats on Thursday.

Police said the package has a Halloween-themed label on the front and contains several jujube candies inside. A sticker on the back of the package indicates THC content of the candies, which alerted the parent.

The package has a Halloween-themed label on the front and contains several jujube candies inside. A sticker on the back of the package indicates THC content of the candies.
The package has a Halloween-themed label on the front and contains several jujube candies inside. A sticker on the back of the package indicates THC content of the candies. Nova Scotia RCMP

The parent advised police they had a group of eight children with them and were out trick-or-treating in the areas of Cambridge, Kentville, and Coldbrook and do not know which home the cannabis edibles came from.

Police said all eight children’s treats were checked by an adult and none of the other children in the group received the same type of treats.

READ MORE: Halifax police advise parents to learn difference between cannabis edibles and candy

The RCMP is reminding parents and guardians to carefully inspect their youth’s Halloween treats for anything that may have been tampered with or may be cannabis edibles.

Kings District RCMP seized the cannabis edibles, adding that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this or a similar incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-679-5555.

