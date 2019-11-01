Police arrest man wanted in connection with Dartmouth bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a robbery at the Scotiabank in downtown Dartmouth.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 9, police said they responded to a reported robbery at the Dartmouth Scotiabank, located at 91 Portland St.

Police allege a man came into the bank, jumped the counter and took cash from the teller. There were no weapons seen and no injuries reported, according to police.

The man allegedly fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Peter Guy Joseph Monteith was arrested without incident at a residence in Dartmouth on Friday.

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.