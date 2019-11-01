Menu

Crime

Police arrest man wanted in connection with Dartmouth bank robbery

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 12:24 pm
Updated November 2, 2019 8:17 am
Halifax police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Peter Guy Joseph Monteith.
Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a robbery at the Scotiabank in downtown Dartmouth.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 9, police said they responded to a reported robbery at the Dartmouth Scotiabank, located at 91 Portland St.

Police allege a man came into the bank, jumped the counter and took cash from the teller. There were no weapons seen and no injuries reported, according to police.

The man allegedly fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Peter Guy Joseph Monteith was arrested without incident at a residence in Dartmouth on Friday.

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
