8 people facing drug charges after 3 search warrants executed in Dartmouth

Twenty drug charges have been laid in connection with three search warrants being executed in Dartmouth last week.
The searches at a building on Nivens Avenue were conducted on Friday at around 5 a.m., and police say they seized cocaine, cash, and a loaded shotgun.
The eight adults charged were arrested at the apartment without incident.
READ MORE: 8 charged after series of drug searches in Dartmouth
Kyle Crawley, 30, of Dartmouth is facing the most charges, which include a combination of eight firearm and drug-related offences.
Terry Donald Crawley, 35, Colin Ryan, 24, Raymond Garry Stroud, 35, Rachael Leota Ratta, 22, Dawn Charmaine Beals, 50, and Dianne Lynn Acker, 39 – all of Dartmouth – as well as 45-year-old Harris Alvin Cromwell of Halifax have all been charged with drug trafficking.
Stroud faces additional charges of flight from a peace officer and theft of a motor vehicle, while Acker has also been charged with resisting arrest and breach of probation.
READ MORE: Early morning assault on Willow Street investigated by Halifax police
All eight have faced the charges in Dartmouth provincial court.
COMMENTS