8 people facing drug charges after 3 search warrants executed in Dartmouth

Twenty drug charges have been laid in connection with three search warrants being executed in Dartmouth last week.

The searches at a building on Nivens Avenue were conducted on Friday at around 5 a.m., and police say they seized cocaine, cash, and a loaded shotgun.

The eight adults charged were arrested at the apartment without incident.

Kyle Crawley, 30, of Dartmouth is facing the most charges, which include a combination of eight firearm and drug-related offences.

Terry Donald Crawley, 35, Colin Ryan, 24, Raymond Garry Stroud, 35, Rachael Leota Ratta, 22, Dawn Charmaine Beals, 50, and Dianne Lynn Acker, 39 – all of Dartmouth – as well as 45-year-old Harris Alvin Cromwell of Halifax have all been charged with drug trafficking.

Stroud faces additional charges of flight from a peace officer and theft of a motor vehicle, while Acker has also been charged with resisting arrest and breach of probation.

All eight have faced the charges in Dartmouth provincial court.