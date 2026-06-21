Alleged attack on imam in B.C. condemned by Muslim groups, federal minister

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Muslim groups and Culture Minister Marc Miller are decrying an alleged attack on an imam of a mosque in Victoria on Thursday night.

Miller said in a tweet that the reported assault is “appalling and vile” and that such violence and Islamophobia have no place in Canada.

The BC Muslim Association said in a statement that Ebrahim Ali, head imam of BCMA Masjid Al Iman Victoria, was the victim of the alleged attack in the city’s downtown.

The statement said that according to information provided to it, the imam was seated in his vehicle near his home shortly after prayers when he noticed someone inspecting his car.

“Upon noticing Imam Ebrahim inside the vehicle and wearing his traditional white thobe, the individual attempted to force open the car door and subsequently assaulted him,” the statement said.

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“In the course of the incident, Imam Ebrahim was forced to defend himself, resulting in a physical altercation during which both individuals exchanged blows.

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“During the confrontation, the suspect reportedly directed xenophobic remarks at him, telling him to ‘go back to your home country.'”

The statement said the suspect fled the area following the attack, and that Ebrahim called 911 and followed the person in his vehicle while still on the phone.

It said a suspect was located and arrested.

Mohammed Imtiaz Asin, a spokesman for the BC Muslim Association, said in a phone interview on Saturday night that the imam suffered light head injuries but was well enough to conduct prayers on Friday.

“Something like this has never happened before,” Asin said, noting the imam was relatively new to Vancouver Island.

Police in Victoria have not yet responded to a request for information about the incident.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement that the alleged attack is a reminder of the danger that rising Islamophobia poses.

“We cannot stand by as incidents like this continue to happen with such shocking frequency. Leaders at all levels must speak out against this violence and must take concrete action to address rising anti-Muslim hate,” the council’s statement said.

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The BC Muslim Association said it was grateful for the swift action of Victoria police and praised the imam’s courage.

“We stand in solidarity with Imam Ebrahim and reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful society for all.”