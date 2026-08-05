High-value Pokémon cards stolen from Vancouver collectibles store

Vancouver police are investigating the theft of some high-value Pokémon cards from a collectibles store on Monday morning.
Police said officers were called to the Royal Card Shop and Collectibles, located at 4355 Dunbar St., at 2:58 a.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they found that the rear door of the business was pried open and the safe with the cards inside was pulled out.
Investigators said they were able to obtain surveillance video, which showed two masked suspects breaking in and then using a truck, which turned out to be stolen, to rope and pull out the safe.
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The stolen vehicle was recovered in Surrey later on Monday morning and was found abandoned and still running.
The vehicle was later transported to the Vancouver Police Department property garage for forensic analysis.
Investigators describe both suspects as white men wearing all-black clothing.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage, or security video from the area is asked to call the VPD Property Crime tip line at 604-717-0610.
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