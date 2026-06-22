Victoria Imam says he forgives man who attacked, spat on him

Send this page to someone via email

A Victoria Imam is recovering from a stranger attack that happened while he was sitting in his car after prayers.

Imam Ebrahim Ali told Global News that last Thursday night a man approached his vehicle, opened his car door and tried to pull him out.

Ali said the man was telling him to “go back home” while spitting on him.

“I tried to push him back from the car because my wife was with me and I need to protect her, protect me,” he told Global News.

The man then fell down and that’s when Ali grabbed his phone and the man left.

As he called 911, Ali followed the man for about 20 minutes until the police came and caught him.

Story continues below advertisement

Ali was left with injuries, including a fracture in his face.

The Muslim community is condemning the attack.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I mean, shock and disappointment — and horror,” Yahya Jama, senior government affairs and public policy officer for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, told Global News.

“This is a terrible situation and we are very familiar, unfortunately, at this point, with instances of Islamophobia happening with such shocking frequency across the country.”

In a statement, the Canadian Council of Imams called for “Increased government support for security awareness, personal safety, and self-defence for faith leaders and targeted communities.”

While the National Council of Canadian Muslims said that “leaders at all levels must speak out against this violence and must take concrete action to address rising anti-Muslim hate.”

“These aren’t isolated incidents; they are unfortunately part of a pattern that we are seeing across the country,” Jama said.

2:17 Victoria business owners to shut down store blaming street disorder

Federal Culture Minister Marc Miller said in a tweet that the reported assault is “appalling and vile” and that such violence and Islamophobia have no place in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Ali said he just wants the community to be safe.

“We are here to bring peace, we are here to support, to help,” he said.

“We are a part of the community.”

Ali added that he is choosing forgiveness.

“Forgiveness is a part and it’s one of the Islamic etiquette,” he said.

“What I care about — just to forgive him, and to take a promise from him that he will not hurt anybody, male or female, Muslim or non-Muslim, young or old. That’s what I want.”

Victoria police confirmed that the suspect, who is a repeat offender, has been remanded in custody until June 25.