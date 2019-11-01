Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

8 charged after series of drug searches in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 4:31 pm
Police say they expect to lay charges, but did not disclose the identities of the suspects.
Police say they expect to lay charges, but did not disclose the identities of the suspects. File/Global News

Eight people are facing charges in connection with a series of drug searches in Dartmouth Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the searches at three apartment addresses in Dartmouth were conducted at around 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Early morning assault on Willow Street investigated by Halifax police

Police say all three searches were done in one building on Nivens Avenue. The searches resulted in the seizure of cocaine, cash, and a loaded shotgun.

The eight people were arrested at the apartments without any incident.

Police say they expect to lay charges, but did not disclose the identities of the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthHRPdrug searchesNivens Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.