8 charged after series of drug searches in Dartmouth

Eight people are facing charges in connection with a series of drug searches in Dartmouth Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the searches at three apartment addresses in Dartmouth were conducted at around 5 a.m.

Police say all three searches were done in one building on Nivens Avenue. The searches resulted in the seizure of cocaine, cash, and a loaded shotgun.

The eight people were arrested at the apartments without any incident.

Police say they expect to lay charges, but did not disclose the identities of the suspects.

