Crime

Early morning assault on Willow Street investigated by Halifax police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 12:29 pm
.
. File/Global News

Police are looking for two men in connection with an assault that happened in central Halifax early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 6100 block of Willow Street at around 12:20 a.m.

Police say a man and a woman were confronted at the back door of their home by two men, one of which was believed to have a firearm.

The suspects assaulted the man, according to police, then they fled. The victim was sent to hospital for treatment.

The suspects are described as black men with average builds, standing between 5’6” and 5’8”.

Police say at the time, they were wearing black toques, navy blue bandannas with a white design on them, dark hooded sweatshirts and dark jeans.

Police do not believe the assault was random.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

HalifaxAssaultHalifax Regional PoliceFirearmsWillow StreetAssult6100 block of Willow Street
