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Crime

Victim of fatal Calgary assault identified, manslaughter charge laid

By Ken MacGillivray & Craig Momney Global News
Posted June 22, 2026 7:44 pm
1 min read
A memorial of flowers and messages left in Tompkins Park to a 67-year-old Calgary man who was the victim of a fatal assault on Sunday. View image in full screen
A memorial of flowers and messages left in Tompkins Park for a 67-year-old Calgary man who was the victim of a fatal assault on Sunday. Global News
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Calgary police have laid charges in connection with a deadly assault that happened over the weekend, in Tomkins Park, on 17 Avenue Southwest.

Following an autopsy on Monday, police confirmed that 67-year-old Howard Gordon Hunter was the victim of Saturday’s assault.

Calgary police said an autopsy has identified the victim of the fatal assault as 67-year-old Howard Gordon Hunter. View image in full screen
Calgary police said an autopsy has identified the victim of the fatal assault as 67-year-old Howard Gordon Hunter. Courtesy: Rob Blair

Police have charged his alleged attacker, 68-year-old Danny James Turkitch, with manslaughter.

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On Monday there was a growing memorial that had sprung up along 17 Avenue, not far from where he died. People left flowers and notes with messages such as “rest in peace, you still are so loved,” and “rest in peace.”

A photo showing some of the flowers and messages left by friends of 67-year-old Howard Gordon Hunter, who was the victim of a fatal weekend assault in Calgary's Tomkins Park. View image in full screen
A photo showing some of the flowers and messages left by friends of 67-year-old Howard Gordon Hunter, who was the victim of a fatal weekend assault in Calgary’s Tomkins Park. Global News

Police have not released a cause of death, but are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to give them, or Crime Stoppers, a call.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

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