Victim of fatal Calgary assault identified, manslaughter charge laid

Calgary police have laid charges in connection with a deadly assault that happened over the weekend, in Tomkins Park, on 17 Avenue Southwest.
Following an autopsy on Monday, police confirmed that 67-year-old Howard Gordon Hunter was the victim of Saturday’s assault.
Police have charged his alleged attacker, 68-year-old Danny James Turkitch, with manslaughter.
On Monday there was a growing memorial that had sprung up along 17 Avenue, not far from where he died. People left flowers and notes with messages such as “rest in peace, you still are so loved,” and “rest in peace.”
Police have not released a cause of death, but are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to give them, or Crime Stoppers, a call.
The accused is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
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