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Crime

Calgary police investigating suspicious death at Tomkins Park

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted June 21, 2026 1:08 pm
1 min read
Tompkins Park Crime Scene View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds Tomkins Park as police investigate the suspicious death of a man. Saturday June 21, 2026. Craig Momney / Global News
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Calgary police are investigating the death of a man who was found severely injured and died at southwest Calgary Park on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a reported assault at Tomkins Park in the 800 block of 17th Avenue just after 5 p.m. where they found a man in medical distress. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

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One person has been taken into custody.

Both 16th Avenue and 17th Avenue between 7 Street SW and 8 Street SW were closed for the investigation. They have since been reopened.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (403) 266-1234. People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

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