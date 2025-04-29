Calgary police identify victim of fatal weekend stabbing outside Beltline nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man, who was killed in an early Saturday morning stabbing outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage in Calgary, has been identified.

Police said Jonas Robert Nedd suffered numerous stab wounds after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside the bar, located in the 700 block of 10 Ave. S.W., shortly before 2 a.m.

He died on scene, while a second victim was transported to hospital in stable condition, also suffering from stab wounds.

A third person, who had been stabbed, arrived at the hospital a short time later.

View image in full screen Calgary police have identified 21-year-old Jonas Robert Nedd as the person who was stabbed to death in a brawl outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage early Saturday morning. Global News

Police said multiple witnesses and suspects fled the area on foot prior to the officers’ arrival, while four others were taken into custody but were later released without any charges being laid.

Investigators have spoken to more than a dozen witnesses and are in the process of reviewing countless hours of video from CCTV cameras in the area.

View image in full screen Calgary police are still hoping to speak to the owners of a dark coloured Tesla, who may be able to help in the investigation into a fatal stabbing outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage on Saturday. Global News

Police are also asking for the public’s help identifying the owners of a dark-coloured Tesla that could aid in the investigation.

“The Teslas have technology capabilities and potential for recordings that we thought we’d explore to see if there was anything captured,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary police homicide unit.

Anyone with information about the incident, including witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators, are being asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the App Store.