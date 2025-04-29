Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police identify victim of fatal weekend stabbing outside Beltline nightclub

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 7:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '1 person dead, another in hospital after early morning Calgary brawl'
1 person dead, another in hospital after early morning Calgary brawl
WATCH (April 26): A 21-year-old man is dead after a fight broke out in front of Commonwealth Bar & Stage early Saturday morning. Calgary police say multiple people were stabbed. Drew Stremick reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 21-year-old man, who was killed in an early Saturday morning stabbing outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage in Calgary, has been identified.

Police said Jonas Robert Nedd suffered numerous stab wounds after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside the bar, located in the 700 block of 10 Ave. S.W., shortly before 2 a.m.

He died on scene, while a second victim was transported to hospital in stable condition, also suffering from stab wounds.

A third person, who had been stabbed, arrived at the hospital a short time later.

Calgary police have identified 21-year-old Jonas Robert Nedd as the person who was stabbed to death in a fight outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Calgary police have identified 21-year-old Jonas Robert Nedd as the person who was stabbed to death in a brawl outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage early Saturday morning. Global News

Police said multiple witnesses and suspects fled the area on foot prior to the officers’ arrival, while four others were taken into custody but were later released without any charges being laid.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have spoken to more than a dozen witnesses and are in the process of reviewing countless hours of video from CCTV cameras in the area.

Calgary police are still hoping to speak to the owners of a dark coloured Tesla, who may be able to help in the investigation into a fatal stabbing outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage on Saturday. View image in full screen
Calgary police are still hoping to speak to the owners of a dark coloured Tesla, who may be able to help in the investigation into a fatal stabbing outside the Commonwealth Bar and Stage on Saturday. Global News
Trending Now

Police are also asking for the public’s help identifying the owners of a dark-coloured Tesla that could aid in the investigation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Teslas have technology capabilities and potential for recordings that we thought we’d explore to see if there was anything captured,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary police homicide unit.

Anyone with information about the incident, including witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators, are being asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the App Store.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices