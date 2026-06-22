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Canada

Edmonton under emergency alert as rainfall pushes stormwater system to capacity

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 22, 2026 8:38 am
1 min read
A phone showing the Alberta Emergency Alert app logo. View image in full screen
A phone showing the Alberta Emergency Alert app logo. File Photo / Discover Airdrie
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Edmonton is under an emergency alert as heavy rainfall has pushed the region’s stormwater system to the brink.

The alert, issued Sunday, is one of seven to be sent out for areas near the city centre due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.

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That precipitation has pushed the region’s stormwater system to capacity, with localized flooding and backups being reported in neighbouring communities, the Alberta Emergency Alert reads.

“If the stormwater system continues to operate over-capacity, flooding and sewer backups will continue to increase,” it added.

Authorities are advising residents to avoid unnecessary indoor water use, limit showers and baths, delay laundry and dishwasher use and ensure sump pumps and downspouts are functioning properly to direct water away from homes.

It’s unclear how long the alert will be in place for.

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