3 hikers dead in heat-related incidents at Grand Canyon National Park

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Three hikers died from two heat-related incidents at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, according to park officials.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers and emergency personnel responded to the two separate incidents on June 12 and 16, which resulted in three deaths, according to a news release.

“In both cases, the deceased hikers were hiking trails in the Inner Canyon, where temperatures can exceed 109 °F (43 °C) in the shade during midday hours,” the National Park Service said.

1:52 Search and rescue crew uses drone when responding to injured hiker

On June 12, a 72-year-old male succumbed to symptoms of heat-related illness along the South Kaibab Trail, the National Park Service added.

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The second incident took place on June 16 when a 67-year old male and a 68-year old female also appeared to have succumbed to symptoms of heat-related illness on the North Kaibab Trail, it added.

An investigation into the second incident is still ongoing.

“Despite rapid response and aerial support, all three individuals were found deceased when responders arrived. All individuals were transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner office,” the National Park Service said.

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Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park are now being warned about extreme temperatures that will hit the popular destination this week after the increase in heat-related incidents.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat watch at the Grand Canyon for midday Monday through Tuesday, forecasting temperatures that could reach or exceed 110 F (43 C) at the low-elevation Phantom Ranch.

“Those most susceptible to heat-related incidents, including children under eight, adults over 65, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, should consider planning hikes during a cooler time of year,” the National Park Service warned.

Officials said that prevention is key to avoiding heat-related illness.

“Stay off exposed trials during midday hours, carry all the water you will need, and bring salty snacks to help replace electrolytes lost through sweating. Not all trails have water available, even trails with water sources may experience outages,” the National Park Service added.

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1:31 Staying safe in hot weather

Symptoms of heat-related illness include headache, disorientation and confusion.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, stop activity and seek shade immediately. If you suspect someone is experiencing a heat-related illness, do not leave them alone if it can be avoided,” the National Park Service said.

The National Park Service noted that while emergency responders are highly skilled, the canyon is expansive and accessing visitors in need of care can take time.

This isn’t the first heat-related death at the Grand Canyon.

Last July, a 67-year-old man died in the Grand Canyon National Park while hiking on a trail in extreme heat, according to park officials.

The Grand Canyon National Park Service said the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the South Kaibab Trail, below Cedar Ridge.

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Park officials said that bystanders immediately initiated CPR on the hiker, who was not identified, while National Park Service medical personnel and volunteers responded on foot.

“All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful,” National Park Service confirmed in a press release.

The hiker was from Alvarado, Texas, and was attempting to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch, a lodge at the bottom of the canyon. He had turned around at Skeleton Point and was making his way back up the trail when the incident occurred, according to reports.

“In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can exceed 120°F (49°C) in the shade, creating extremely hazardous conditions for hikers,” park officials warned in a statement.

“In addition to the heat, pre-existing medical conditions can compound physical stress, making summer hiking particularly risky, especially during the peak heat hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

Park rangers are strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during those hours and urge all visitors to “take extreme caution when planning hikes during the summer months.”

—with files from The Associated Press