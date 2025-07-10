67-year-old man dies in extreme heat while hiking Grand Canyon

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old man died Tuesday in the Grand Canyon National Park while hiking on a trail in extreme heat, according to park officials.

The Grand Canyon National Park Service said on July 8, at approximately 11:50 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the South Kaibab Trail, below Cedar Ridge.

Park officials said that bystanders immediately initiated CPR on the hiker, who was not identified, while National Park Service medical personnel and volunteers responded on foot.

“All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful,” National Park Service confirmed in a press release.

The hiker was from Alvarado, Texas and was attempting to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch, a lodge at the bottom of the canyon. He had turned around at Skeleton Point and was making his way back up the trail when the incident occurred, according to reports.

“In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can exceed 120°F (49°C) in the shade, creating extremely hazardous conditions for hikers,” park officials warned in a statement.

“In addition to the heat, pre-existing medical conditions can compound physical stress, making summer hiking particularly risky, especially during the peak heat hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

Park rangers are strongly advising against hiking in the inner canyon during those hours and urging all visitors to “take extreme caution when planning hikes during the summer months.”

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

This isn’t the first heat-related death at the Grand Canyon this year. In May, Dennis Smith, 74, of Olympia, Wash., died while hiking the North Kaibab Trail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by bystanders and National Park Service personnel to resuscitate, according to a press release.

Smith, who was considered an “avid and experienced hiker,” was attempting a Rim-to-Rim hike from the South Rim to the North Rim, the press release added.

Following his death, the National Park Service warned visitors about the extreme heat in the inner canyon “making it critical for hikers to take proper precautions.”

“Hikers and backpackers attempting rigorous distances, such as rim to rim, through the inner canyon are encouraged to be self-reliant to prevent emergency situations for themselves and responders. Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, and employee safety requirements,” it said.