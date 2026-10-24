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Crime

Owner of vehicle used in alleged triple abduction identified

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 24, 2026 1:36 pm
1 min read
wanted TPS View image in full screen
Ionut Stroe was identified as the owner of the vehicle that was used in the alleged abduction of three children on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. Toronto Police Service
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Toronto Police say they are looking for a new person of interest in the alleged abduction of three children Friday.

Ionut Stroe, 25, is the owner of a white 2017 Ford Expedition vehicle with Ontario licence plate DJJS 875 that police say was used in the alleged abduction of the three children.

The children’s mother, Somerda Miclescu, 22, is wanted to face allegations of parental abduction.

Police say the children, four-month-old Anastasia, 3-year-old Irina and 6-year-old Daniel, were taken during a semi-supervised visit with another family member at a home in the Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Police say Miclescu does not have legal custody of the children and her location is unknown.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police searching for 3 children allegedly abducted by their mother'
Toronto police searching for 3 children allegedly abducted by their mother

She is described as 5’7″, and approximately 180 pounds, with long, dark, black hair. She was last seen wearing a long black skirt and a dark-coloured top.

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Police say Stroe is also wanted for an unrelated matter. He is wanted for four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

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Stroe is described as 5’11” and 235 pounds, and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

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With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

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