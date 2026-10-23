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Crime

Mother wanted for alleged parental abduction of 3 kids after supervised visit

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted October 23, 2026 5:16 pm
1 min read
Toronto Mother View image in full screen
Somerda Miclescu, 22, is wanted for an alleged abduction of her three children. Toronto Police Service
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Toronto Police are looking for a mother and her three young children after an alleged parental abduction.

On Friday at around 11:30 am, police responded to a call for an abduction in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

Police allege that during a semi-supervised visit with their mother, 4-month-old Anastasia, 3-year-old Irina and 6-year-old Daniel were abducted.

Somerda Miclescu, 22, is alleged to have fled the property with the children where the semi-supervised visit was taking place. Global News has learned there is a Children’s Aid Society building nearby where police cruisers were seen on Friday afternoon.

  • car

The children’s mother is believed to be driving a 2017 White Ford Expedition vehicle with Ontario license plate DJJS 875. She does not have legal custody of the children and police say her location is unknown.

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Miclescu is wanted for parental abduction.  She is described as 5’7″, and approximately 180lbs, with long, dark, black hair.  She was last seen wearing a long black skirt and a dark-coloured top.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4100.

No Amber Alert has been issued as of Friday evening. An Amber Alert is an emergency alert issued by the Ontario Provincial Police when a child under 18 is believed to have been abducted and is in imminent danger.

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