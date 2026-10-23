Mother wanted for alleged parental abduction of 3 kids after supervised visit

Toronto Police are looking for a mother and her three young children after an alleged parental abduction.
On Friday at around 11:30 am, police responded to a call for an abduction in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue.
Police allege that during a semi-supervised visit with their mother, 4-month-old Anastasia, 3-year-old Irina and 6-year-old Daniel were abducted.
Somerda Miclescu, 22, is alleged to have fled the property with the children where the semi-supervised visit was taking place. Global News has learned there is a Children’s Aid Society building nearby where police cruisers were seen on Friday afternoon.
The children’s mother is believed to be driving a 2017 White Ford Expedition vehicle with Ontario license plate DJJS 875. She does not have legal custody of the children and police say her location is unknown.
Miclescu is wanted for parental abduction. She is described as 5’7″, and approximately 180lbs, with long, dark, black hair. She was last seen wearing a long black skirt and a dark-coloured top.
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Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4100.
No Amber Alert has been issued as of Friday evening. An Amber Alert is an emergency alert issued by the Ontario Provincial Police when a child under 18 is believed to have been abducted and is in imminent danger.
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