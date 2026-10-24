Ontario police officer facing 7 charges following multi-jurisdictional investigation

A police sergeant has been suspended with pay following an investigation by Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police (YRP).
Sgt. Kin Pong Wong, 44, was arrested on Oct. 23.
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He is facing seven charges including breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer, possession of property obtained by crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking, attempt to obstruct justice, possession of a counterfeit stamp and accessing data.
Pong Wong has been employed with YRP since 2009.
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