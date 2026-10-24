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Crime

Ontario police officer facing 7 charges following multi-jurisdictional investigation

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 24, 2026 4:50 pm
1 min read
York Regional Police View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec.19, 2022. Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press
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A police sergeant has been suspended with pay following an investigation by Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police (YRP).

Sgt. Kin Pong Wong, 44, was arrested on Oct. 23.

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He is facing seven charges including breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer, possession of property obtained by crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking, attempt to obstruct justice, possession of a counterfeit stamp and accessing data.

Pong Wong has been employed with YRP since 2009.

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