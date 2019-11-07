Barrie police continue search for suspect, vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are continuing to investigate a hit-and-run that killed a 33-year-old pedestrian last Friday during the early morning hours.

The man was hit at Wellington and Toronto streets at about 2:45 a.m. and was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they’ve reviewed and are examining surveillance videos that are assisting with the investigation.

Officers say they’ve identified a vehicle of interest that was observed travelling west on Wellington Street and had stopped for a red light at Bayfield Street at 2:42 a.m. last Friday.

According to police, when the light at the intersection turned green, the vehicle continued west through the intersection and onto Wellington Street.

Investigators say they’d like to speak to the driver or anyone who may have been a passenger in a mid-sized, dark blue pickup truck.

Story continues below advertisement

From video, police say it’s clear that there’s a large object in the bed of the truck that extends well above the side panels and rear fenders.

Businesses or homes in the Wellington Street area, both east and west of Bayfield Street, are encouraged to review their video footage in the timeframe of 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. to see if they may have captured images of the pickup truck, police say.

Officers say any video surveillance that can assist with the investigation should be provided to police right away.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Hale of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2913, Sgt. Brooks at ext. 2911, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:38 Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported break-in at local business Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported break-in at local business