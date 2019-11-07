Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police continue search for suspect, vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 1:03 pm
Investigators say they'd like to speak to the driver or anyone who may have been a passenger in a mid-sized, dark blue pickup truck.
Investigators say they'd like to speak to the driver or anyone who may have been a passenger in a mid-sized, dark blue pickup truck. Police handout

Barrie police are continuing to investigate a hit-and-run that killed a 33-year-old pedestrian last Friday during the early morning hours.

The man was hit at Wellington and Toronto streets at about 2:45 a.m. and was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they’ve reviewed and are examining surveillance videos that are assisting with the investigation.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Officers say they’ve identified a vehicle of interest that was observed travelling west on Wellington Street and had stopped for a red light at Bayfield Street at 2:42 a.m. last Friday.

According to police, when the light at the intersection turned green, the vehicle continued west through the intersection and onto Wellington Street.

Investigators say they’d like to speak to the driver or anyone who may have been a passenger in a mid-sized, dark blue pickup truck.

Story continues below advertisement

From video, police say it’s clear that there’s a large object in the bed of the truck that extends well above the side panels and rear fenders.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigating after 2-inch sewing needle found in Halloween treat

Businesses or homes in the Wellington Street area, both east and west of Bayfield Street, are encouraged to review their video footage in the timeframe of 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. to see if they may have captured images of the pickup truck, police say.

Officers say any video surveillance that can assist with the investigation should be provided to police right away.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Hale of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2913, Sgt. Brooks at ext. 2911, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported break-in at local business
Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported break-in at local business
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BarrieBarrie PoliceBarrie Police ServiceWellington Streettoronto streetBarrie hit-and-runBarrie fatal collisionToronto Street BarrieWellington Street BarrieBarrie pedestrian hit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.