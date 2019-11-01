Barrie police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they’re investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a 33-year-old pedestrian dead early Friday.

At about 2:45 a.m., officers say they received a call regarding an injured man at Wellington Street and Toronto Street.

Once police arrived, they determined that the victim was hit by a car that failed to remain at the scene, officers say.

The 33-year-old Barrie man was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police add.

Officers say they’re looking for the driver and the vehicle, which is believed to be a navy blue compact or mid-sized SUV crossover or minivan that has significant damage to the front end.

Police say there may have been witnesses in the area at the time of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Langdon of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2912, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:28 Police respond to serious collision on Hwy. 400 south of Barrie Police respond to serious collision on Hwy. 400 south of Barrie