Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Barrie police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 2:02 pm
The 33-year-old Barrie man was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police say.
The 33-year-old Barrie man was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police say. Barrie Police Service / Facebook

Barrie police say they’re investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a 33-year-old pedestrian dead early Friday.

At about 2:45 a.m., officers say they received a call regarding an injured man at Wellington Street and Toronto Street.

Once police arrived, they determined that the victim was hit by a car that failed to remain at the scene, officers say.

READ MORE: Storm causes power outages, damage across Simcoe, Muskoka

The 33-year-old Barrie man was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police add.

Officers say they’re looking for the driver and the vehicle, which is believed to be a navy blue compact or mid-sized SUV crossover or minivan that has significant damage to the front end.

Police say there may have been witnesses in the area at the time of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Langdon of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2912, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police respond to serious collision on Hwy. 400 south of Barrie
Police respond to serious collision on Hwy. 400 south of Barrie
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie Police ServiceBarrie newsCity Of BarrieBarrie crashBarrie fatal crashToronto Street BarrieWellington Street Barrie
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.