Crime

Barrie police investigating after 2-inch sewing needle found in Halloween treat

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 4:51 pm
Police are urging parents, whose children may have attended homes on the identified streets, to have a second look at their kids' candy.
Police say they’re investigating after a two-inch sewing needle was found in a chocolate Halloween treat on Monday.

Barrie police say they were contacted by a concerned mother whose child bit into a chocolate bar that contained the needle yesterday.

The child wasn’t injured, but officers say there was potential for injury.

Following an investigation, police say they learned that the child attended homes in the Raymond Crescent and Serena Lane area. According to officers, the child also went trick-or-treating at homes on Danielle Crescent and Catherine Drive.

Police say after examining the wrapper, they were not able to determine whether the needle had been inserted prior to the packaging of the chocolate bar or afterward.

The chocolate bar was seized by police, officers say, and the investigation is ongoing.

While there are no current suspects, police are urging parents, whose children may have attended homes on the identified streets, to have a second look at their kids’ candy.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Claridge of the Barrie Police Service at eclaridge@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
