Crime

Peterborough police find alleged burglar at East City residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 11:38 am
Peterborough police arrested a man Tuesday for an alleged break and enter in East City.
Peterborough police arrested a man Tuesday for an alleged break and enter in East City. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following a break-in to an East City residence on Tuesday.

Peterborough Police Service say just before 6 p.m., officers were called to a residence in East City regarding a reported break-and-enter in progress.

READ MORE: Peterborough man arrested for residential break-in, say police

Police say when officers arrived at the residence they located the accused on the property. Officers also discovered some of the suspect’s personal belongings inside the residence.

Joseph Rejean Legault, 56, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with break-and-enter and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Norwood man charged with arson following fires at lumber yard, dumpsters at Peterborough businesses
Break And EnterPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceBreach of ProbationEast CityEast City break and enter
