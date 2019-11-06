Peterborough police find alleged burglar at East City residence

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following a break-in to an East City residence on Tuesday.

Peterborough Police Service say just before 6 p.m., officers were called to a residence in East City regarding a reported break-and-enter in progress.

Police say when officers arrived at the residence they located the accused on the property. Officers also discovered some of the suspect’s personal belongings inside the residence.

Joseph Rejean Legault, 56, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with break-and-enter and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

