Peterborough man arrested for residential break-in, say police

A Peterborough man is accused of residential break and enter following an investigation in the city on Friday night.
Peterborough Police Service say just after 10 p.m., homeowners returned to their Chamberlain Street residence and discovered it had been broken into.
Police attended, investigated and identified a suspect who was located soon after.
Aaron Sherwin, 41, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:
- Break-and-enter
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
He was held in custody for a court appearance in Peterborough on Monday.
