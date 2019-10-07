Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested for residential break-in, say police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:25 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 2:33 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man is accused of break and enter at a Chamberlain St. residence. Global News File

A Peterborough man is accused of residential break and enter following an investigation in the city on Friday night.

Peterborough Police Service say just after 10 p.m., homeowners returned to their Chamberlain Street residence and discovered it had been broken into.

READ MORE: Machete-wielding man strikes vehicle, threatens people: Peterborough police

Police attended, investigated and identified a suspect who was located soon after.

Aaron Sherwin, 41, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

  • Break-and-enter
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

He was held in custody for a court appearance in Peterborough on Monday.

Police investigating break and enters to downtown Cobourg businesses
Police investigating break and enters to downtown Cobourg businesses
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Break And EnterPeterborough Police ServiceBreak InRobbery suspecthome robberyPeterborough break and enterresidential break-inPeterborough arrestChamberlain Street
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.