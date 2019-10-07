Peterborough man arrested for residential break-in, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Peterborough man is accused of residential break and enter following an investigation in the city on Friday night.

Peterborough Police Service say just after 10 p.m., homeowners returned to their Chamberlain Street residence and discovered it had been broken into.

Police attended, investigated and identified a suspect who was located soon after.

Aaron Sherwin, 41, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

Break-and-enter

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

He was held in custody for a court appearance in Peterborough on Monday.

0:32 Police investigating break and enters to downtown Cobourg businesses Police investigating break and enters to downtown Cobourg businesses

Story continues below advertisement