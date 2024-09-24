Alleged Ontario Porsche thief granted bail for 2nd time in a week

Send this page to someone via email

Sarah Badshaw sat quietly in a northwest Toronto courtroom Tuesday as a justice of the peace agreed to release the accused car thief on $3,000 bail.

The Crown attorney consented to the release of the 18-year-old Brampton, Ont., woman with a surety, while a number of conditions were also imposed by the court including that she not have keys to any vehicle.

Badshaw, who made headlines last week after Peel police identified her as a suspect in a brazen Porsche theft in Mississauga which was caught on camera, was arrested by Toronto police Monday after being released on bail in connection with the Mississauga charges.

According to Toronto police, on Sept. 11, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a call for a theft of a 2021 BMW X6 in the Kipling Avenue and Rathburn Road area.

It’s alleged that a male and female suspect attended a residence for a pre-arranged meeting to purchase the victim’s SUV. The victim allowed them to enter the BMW to inspect the interior and test the engine. The suspects started the SUV and immediately drove it away from the area.

Five days later, on Sept. 16, it’s alleged the same male and female suspect attended a parking lot for a pre-arranged meeting to purchase the victim’s vehicle. The female suspect approached the victim and asked to inspect the vehicle. “The victim decided to end the interaction because the female suspect was acting very nervous,” police said in the release. The victim then left the area.

Police say they executed a search warrant on Sept. 19th in relation to the investigation.

Badshaw is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to commit indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a black 2021 BMW X with Ontario licence plate CPXC183. The outstanding suspect is described as South Asian with a thin build and a long black beard.

On Sept. 19th, Badshaw was arrested by Peel Police, just one day after investigators released doorbell camera video showing a female suspect walking up to a house and speaking to a man she’d met after responding to his ad on Auto Trader on Sept. 6th. Peel police said the victim was selling his 2022 Porsche Cayenne. While viewing the SUV, the suspect can be seen reversing rapidly, striking and injuring the victim before fleeing with the stolen vehicle.

In that case, Badshaw is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to remain after an accident resulting in bodily harm and driving without a licence. Peel Poice say she’s been charged with prior fraud related charges in Peel.

On Tuesday, the justice of the peace told Badshaw the conditions she was being released on were similar to the conditions she was released on in Peel Region.

She was also ordered to have no communication with the alleged victims and to reside at an address with her surety. She will return to court on Oct. 29th.