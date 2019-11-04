Menu

Calgary Stampede

Canada

Drawing from Calgary teen wins 2020 Calgary Stampede poster competition

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 2:15 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 2:16 pm
Stamepde 2020 poster
2020 marks the second year in our history that the Stampede Poster has been created by a youth artist. . Calgary Stampede

Artwork from a 17-year-old Calgary girl has been chosen to grace the 2020 Calgary Stampede poster, making her the youngest winner of the organization’s annual competition.

The pastel drawing from Ariel Clipperton, which was unveiled on Monday, offers a behind-the-scenes look at a cowboy competing in the rodeo.

2020 Calgary Stampede poster
The 2020 poster pays homage to the sport of rodeo through the eyes of a rodeo competitor, inspired by an iconic behind-the-scenes photograph by Bill Marsh, and drawn in pastel by youth artist Ariel Clipperton. The Calgary Stampede

“Ariel’s work is a unique perspective,” Calgary Stampede president Dana Peers said in a news release. “A competitor’s point of view of the Calgary Stampede rodeo is something we don’t see often.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted everyone looking at the poster to connect in one way or another,” Clipperton explained.

“Whether you can see yourself in the crowd or as the cowboy, I wanted it to be a piece that everyone can connect to and that is where I found my inspiration.”

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede, K-Days to lose millions in funding following provincial budget

The poster artwork was unveiled at the Calgary French & International School, which Clipperton has attended since pre-school.

The poster will be distributed worldwide with more than 30,000 copies printed and will be seen on official Stampede merchandise.

As the winner of the 2020 Calgary Stampede poster competition, Clipperton will also receive a $10,000 scholarship.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede featured in new Diplo, Jonas Brothers music video ‘Lonely’

The Calgary Stampede is accepting applications from Albertans ages 15 to 24 for the poster competition, with a deadline of Nov. 30.

The 2020 Calgary Stampede runs from July 3-12.

