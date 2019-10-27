Calgary Stampede, K-Days to lose millions in funding following provincial budget

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede and Edmonton’s K-Days will both be seeing significant funding cuts as a result of the provincial budget released on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Calgary Stampede says the organization’s provincial operating grant will drop from the $7.7 million it received in 2018 to approximately $6.7 million this year.

“Any reduction of the grant presents challenges for the Stampede,” said Calgary Stampede communications manager Kristina Barnes in a statement to Global News Saturday.

“While we appreciate the Government’s efforts towards addressing provincial debt, we hope that our provincial partner will continue to recognize the importance of the Stampede’s positive economic impact to the community.” Tweet This

In Edmonton, Northlands, the organization behind the annual K-Days fair, will be receiving $4.5 million for its 2019 event, $2.9 million less than last years grant.

The reductions are part of cuts to the operating expense budget of the Ministry of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women.

“We are continuing to support Edmonton Northlands,” said Danielle Murray, spokesperson for Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women minister Leela Aheer.

“Northlands is no longer in charge of the old Coliseum, the EXPO Centre, horse racing or the Canadian Finals Rodeo. The investment of $4.5 million and reduction of $2.9 million is due to the change in operations.” Tweet This

Murray added the Calgary Stampede is in a “strong financial position and had a surplus in 2018”, calling the cuts to that event a “modest 10% reduction from the previous year.”