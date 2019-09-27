Calgary Stampede featured in new Diplo, Jonas Brothers music video ‘Lonely’

The Calgary Stampede is prominently featured in a new music video from American DJ Diplo and the Jonas Brothers.

The video for Lonely, a collaboration between the artists, was released at midnight ET on Friday.

The video starts with Diplo texting Joe Jonas to apologize for “ruining” his surprise Las Vegas wedding to Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner earlier this year, which he livestreamed on Instagram.

Throughout the video, Diplo can be seen texting the Jonas Brothers, trying to get back into their good graces.

As he texts with members of the band, Diplo travels to Calgary, where he can be seen walking the Stampede grounds and trying out some midway food.

Diplo attends the Rangeland Derby — with a slow-motion shot featuring Dale Mitsuing’s chuckwagon — and can also be seen firing a t-shirt cannon into the crowd.

Diplo visited Calgary in July to perform with Loud Luxury at The Palace Theater during the 2019 Calgary Stampede, posting dozens of Instagram stories showing his visit.

The song is released under the moniker of Thomas Wesley (Diplo’s real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr.) and is a part of his country music project.

The release of Loney follows the singles So Long featuring Cam, and Heartless featuring Morgan Wallen.

WATCH: Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley – Lonely (with Jonas Brothers)