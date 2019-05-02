Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner married by Elvis impersonator in surprise Las Vegas wedding

Joe Jonas was already having an amazing night after reuniting with his brothers for their band’s first performance at an awards show in a decade — but that wasn’t all he had planned.

After the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, the 29-year-old singer married actress Sophie Turner in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, where an Elvis impersonator officiated their nuptials.

The 23-year-old bride walked down the aisle as country singers Dan + Shay performed their hit, Speechless.

Turner’s publicist Gertie Lowe at Public Eye confirmed to CNN that the couple, who started dating in November 2016, was married in the United States on Wednesday night.

Diplo was in attendance, and he shared a clip of Turner in a white dress entering a Las Vegas chapel with Jonas and his brothers, who were all dressed in suits.

“Gonna hit up this wedding real quick,” Diplo captioned the Instagram video.

The Be Right There DJ also livestreamed part of the ceremony on Instagram, including the couple reciting their vows.

“I promise you I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life,” they said. “In sickness and in health, forever and ever.”

After the ceremony concluded, Jonas and the Game of Thrones actress posed on a pink Cadillac.

Jonas’ brothers, Nick and Kevin, served as his groomsmen. Their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Deleasa, also attended the wedding. Notably absent from the ceremony was Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who Turner had previously said would be a maid of honour in her wedding.

Jonas recently opened up about wedding plans during a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden on March 4.

“Well, we’re going to get married this year,” he revealed. “We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, he said: “I mean, we are getting married in France so a lot of Coors Light is necessary.”

He continued: “We got most of it figured out already. There’s parts of it that I think just, naturally, are stressful, but you just have to allow yourself to enjoy the fact that you’re doing this. It’s not really about all the little minor details. It’s going to be great, and things are gonna go wrong, but I enjoy planning stuff.”

It is unclear if the couple is still planning the summer wedding in France that Jonas had talked about previously.

The Las Vegas wedding was in stark contrast to Nick Jonas and Chopra’s December nuptials, which featured three days of festivities in India.

Nick took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Chopra at the time of the wedding.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” he captioned the post. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so, so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again, we made it our own, and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

