Jonas Brothers announce North American tour, including 2 Canadian dates

The Jonas Brothers have just put the cherry on top of their long-awaited comeback. Not only will fans be treated to a brand-new album, but now, there’s a chance to catch the lovable trio on tour this summer and fall.
That’s right: Kevin, Nick and Joe will be hitting the road again after six long years.
The Happiness Begins tour will take the boys across North American for 40 explosive shows, including two in Canada: one in Toronto on Aug. 23 and one in Vancouver on Oct. 11.
“We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.
“The moment we’ve all been waiting for,” they wrote on Twitter. “The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU.”
Happiness Begins — the first Jonas Brothers studio album in a decade — drops on June 7 and will be available worldwide.
The news quickly made #HappinessBeginsTour one of Twitter’s hottest trending topics on Wednesday morning.
“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the group continued. “We can’t wait to bring this show to life and for everyone to see what we have planned.”
The Jonas Brothers have also invited Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw as their special opening acts on every single night of the tour.
Happiness Begins is now available for pre-order.
Tickets for the Happiness Begins tour go on sale to the general public on May 10 at 10 a.m. ET.
American Express cardholders will be eligible for an exclusive presale beginning on May 7 at 10 a.m.
Additional details and tour information can be found on the official Jonas Brothers website.
** All Canadian dates are bolded **
Aug. 7 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug. 9 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Aug. 10 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Aug. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena
Aug. 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Aug. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 21 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 3 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 5 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Sept. 7 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 8 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 16 — St. Paul, Mont. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 17 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Sept. 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 26 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 27 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 29 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Oct. 6 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Oct. 8 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Oct. 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 15 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 17 — San Diego, Calif. Pechanga Arena
Oct. 18 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
