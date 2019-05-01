Jonas Brothers announce North American tour, including 2 Canadian dates

The Jonas Brothers have just put the cherry on top of their long-awaited comeback. Not only will fans be treated to a brand-new album, but now, there’s a chance to catch the lovable trio on tour this summer and fall.

That’s right: Kevin, Nick and Joe will be hitting the road again after six long years.

The Happiness Begins tour will take the boys across North American for 40 explosive shows, including two in Canada: one in Toronto on Aug. 23 and one in Vancouver on Oct. 11.

The moment we've all been waiting for… The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU. Can't wait to bring this show to life and hit the road with @beberexha and @jordanmcgraw! Tickets on sale next week 🔥 https://t.co/oO1hpzdzRf pic.twitter.com/4i17mJF2AS — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 1, 2019

“We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for,” they wrote on Twitter. “The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU.”

Happiness Begins — the first Jonas Brothers studio album in a decade — drops on June 7 and will be available worldwide.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift shatters YouTube records with ‘Me!’

The news quickly made #HappinessBeginsTour one of Twitter’s hottest trending topics on Wednesday morning.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the group continued. “We can’t wait to bring this show to life and for everyone to see what we have planned.”

The Jonas Brothers have also invited Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw as their special opening acts on every single night of the tour.

Happiness Begins is now available for pre-order.

Tickets for the Happiness Begins tour go on sale to the general public on May 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

American Express cardholders will be eligible for an exclusive presale beginning on May 7 at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Yes, that was Chris Stapleton on ‘Game of Thrones’ — but he’s not the first musician to appear on the show

Additional details and tour information can be found on the official Jonas Brothers website.

Happiness Begins North American tour dates 2019

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

Aug. 7 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 9 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Aug. 10 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Aug. 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Aug. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 21 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 3 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 5 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Sept. 7 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 8 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 16 — St. Paul, Mont. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 17 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 29 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 6 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Oct. 8 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 15 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 17 — San Diego, Calif. Pechanga Arena

Oct. 18 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis