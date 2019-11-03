Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 9:15 am
A Nova Scotia LifeFlight Helicopter flies over Halifax on Oct. 13, 2019. .
A Nova Scotia LifeFlight Helicopter flies over Halifax on Oct. 13, 2019. . Alexander Quon/Global News

One person is dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County on Saturday.

RCMP say the crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., on Highway 12 in the community of Aldersville, N.S.

Police say the driver of a Chrysler sedan was attempting to pass another vehicle when it struck an oncoming Volkswagen.

Halifax police looking to speak with cyclist that left scene of collision

The Volkwagen was occupied by two people. Police say the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported via LifeFlight helicopter to hospital.

The passenger, a 71-year-old woman from Kentville, N.S., died at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler was alone in the vehicle and police say she was taken to hospital with injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to examine the evidence.

Highway 12 was closed for several hours before it was re-opened at 11 p.m.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

