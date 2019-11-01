Menu

Crime

1 dead following early morning dispute in Mono, Ont.: Dufferin OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 4:59 pm
"They're known to each other," Dufferin OPP Const. Shannon Gordanier said. "That's why there is no threat to the public.".
Global News File

One man is dead following a dispute that took place in Mono, Ont. during the early morning hours of Friday, Dufferin OPP say.

Officers and EMS attended the scene at a home on Hurontario Street just after 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a dispute.

READ MORE: 29 vehicles impounded on Airport Road in Mono, Ont. over weekend: OPP

“They’re known to each other,” Dufferin OPP Const. Shannon Gordanier said. “That’s why there is no threat to the public.”

Gordanier said the cause of death isn’t known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

