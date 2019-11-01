1 dead following early morning dispute in Mono, Ont.: Dufferin OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead following a dispute that took place in Mono, Ont. during the early morning hours of Friday, Dufferin OPP say.

Officers and EMS attended the scene at a home on Hurontario Street just after 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a dispute.

“They’re known to each other,” Dufferin OPP Const. Shannon Gordanier said. “That’s why there is no threat to the public.”

Gordanier said the cause of death isn’t known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

