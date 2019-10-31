Gravelbourg, Sask. man sentenced to 6 years for manslaughter

Send this page to someone via email

A Gravelbourg, Sask. man was sentenced to six years in prison, after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Moose Jaw court on Wednesday.

Robert Arams, 76, was accused of killing Claude Landry, 48, in the summer of 2018.

Arams was originally charged with first-degree murder before agreeing to a reduced charge in August.

Landry’s body was found in an open area southwest of Gravelbourg on July 24, 2018, after he was reported missing 11 days earlier.

At the time of Landry’s disappearance, Gravelbourg RCMP called it suspicious and arrested Arams that weekend.

Arams also pleaded guilty to an indignity to human remains charge and is still waiting to be sentenced.

A decision is expected to be made when Arams appears back in court on Dec. 13.

David Earl Prentice and Shauna Prentice have also been charged in connection to Landry’s death.

1:10 RCMP search dump for evidence in Sask. murder RCMP search dump for evidence in Sask. murder