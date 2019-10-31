Menu

Canada

Gravelbourg, Sask. man sentenced to 6 years for manslaughter

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 6:34 pm
Robert Arams, 76, has been sentenced to six years in prison on a manslaughter charge for the death of Claude Landry.
Robert Arams, 76, has been sentenced to six years in prison on a manslaughter charge for the death of Claude Landry. Derek Putz / Global News

A Gravelbourg, Sask. man was sentenced to six years in prison, after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Moose Jaw court on Wednesday.

Robert Arams, 76, was accused of killing Claude Landry, 48, in the summer of 2018.

Arams was originally charged with first-degree murder before agreeing to a reduced charge in August.

READ MORE: Gravelbourg, Sask. man to stand trial on second-degree murder charge

Landry’s body was found in an open area southwest of Gravelbourg on July 24, 2018, after he was reported missing 11 days earlier.

At the time of Landry’s disappearance, Gravelbourg RCMP called it suspicious and arrested Arams that weekend.

READ MORE: Body of missing Sask. man Claude Landry found near Gravelbourg, third person charged

Arams also pleaded guilty to an indignity to human remains charge and is still waiting to be sentenced.

Story continues below advertisement

A decision is expected to be made when Arams appears back in court on Dec. 13.

David Earl Prentice and Shauna Prentice have also been charged in connection to Landry’s death.

RCMP search dump for evidence in Sask. murder
RCMP search dump for evidence in Sask. murder
