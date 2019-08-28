Gravelbourg, Sask. man to stand trial on second-degree murder charge

A Gravelbourg, Sask., man accused of killing another man will stand trial on a second-degree murder charge.

Robert Arams, 75, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, agreed to a reduced charge in a Moose Jaw court on Aug. 14.

The body of Claude Landry, 48, was found in an open area southwest of Gravelbourg on July 24, 2018, after he was reported missing 11 days earlier.

At the time of Landry’s disappearance, Gravelbourg RCMP called it suspicious and arrested Arams that weekend.

Arams is also charged with offering an indignity to a body for dragging and burying Landry’s corpse.

He is due to stand trial for that as well, but no dates have been set for either charge.

David Earl Prentice, 42, and Shauna Prentice have also been charged in connection to the Landry homicide.

