Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters in Quebec

Quebecers are gearing up for different nights of Halloween celebrations depending on where they live due to a daunting weather forecast.

Several towns in the province — including Montreal — have decided to postpone Halloween until Friday, while others say they have no plans to change the holiday’s date.

All the little ghouls who decide to go trick-or-treating Thursday or Friday are being urged to be safe on the streets.

Here are a slew of safety tips for the scariest night of the year from police forces in Quebec and the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

When it comes to dressing up

Children should wear bright clothing and avoid masks if possible, according to police. Trick-or-treaters who paint their faces should choose clear makeup so they are easy to see.

The sun sets around 5:40 p.m. this week. For those who are out after dark, it is recommended they carry a flashlight and wear reflective bands so they are visible.

Police say some people who dress up in costumes intended to scare, such as clowns, can adopt scary mannerisms. While this is usually meant to be in fun, police say anyone who feels threatened should call 911.

When it comes to walking

Halloween is exciting and makes for a busy night on most residential streets.

Children and parents should stick to sidewalks and walk on one side of the street at a time.

As part of their recommendations, police in Quebec say it is important to look both ways before crossing the street and to only do so at designated intersections. Don’t forget to respect traffic signs, too.

When it comes to driving

Patience is key when it comes to getting behind the wheel on Halloween.

Excited little monsters can make for tricky driving conditions so motorists are advised to expect the unexpected on the road.

Children have a harder time assessing the distance and speed of vehicles, according to the SAAQ.

When it comes to going door to door and eating candy

Trick-or-treaters should go up to homes in groups or accompanied by their parents.

Children should not approach or get into cars unless they have permission from their parents.

Chips, chocolate and candy are all part of the fun for Halloween, but police say parents should check their kids’ candy before they eat it.

