Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Whistler, B.C.

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A woman was taken to hospital after being attacked by a bear while hiking in the backcountry near Whistler, B.C., on Friday evening.

A group of three hikers encountered two bears near Conflict Lake in the Callaghan Conservancy at around 5 p.m., the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a social media post Saturday afternoon.

One of the bears attacked the woman before disengaging, officials said.

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The Conservation Officer Service’s Predator Attack Team, Squamish RCMP and Squamish Search and Rescue responded to the area by helicopter.

The woman received first aid at the scene before she was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Conservation officers said an adult male black bear found at the attack site was killed due to safety concerns.

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However, officials said they have not determined whether a black bear or grizzly bear was responsible for the attack.

Officers returned to the area Saturday to continue their investigation.

Trail access in the area is now closed, and officials are asking people to stay away while the investigation continues.