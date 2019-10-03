Menu

Canada

Who painted these sheds perched atop an old abandoned factory in Saint-Henri?

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 5:30 pm
The two sheds were painted over the past few weeks. Residents and workers in the area have no idea how it happened.
The two sheds were painted over the past few weeks. Residents and workers in the area have no idea how it happened. Tim Sargeant/Global News

With a few weeks left before Halloween, can you solve this mystery in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough?

Two old metal shacks perched atop the old Canada Malting Silos on the Lachine Canal in Saint-Henri have been painted bright pink and red. One even has dons green curtains.

The two freshly painted sheds are a stark contrast to the abandoned and dilapidated factory from the early 20th Century.

“Who is crazy to do this? What’s going on?” Tanya Comeau told Global News.

Comeau works in the head office of the neighbouring McAuslan Brewery. She and some of her colleagues first noticed the paint jobs more than a week ago.

A few days later, curtains were installed inside the pink shed.

“I really like the curtains. I think the curtains is the special touch,” she said.

The building is owned by Quonta Holding Ltd. The company didn’t reply to Global News’ request to comment.

However, the two shacks certainly have become the talk of the town.

“[It’s a] mystery. Just a really, really good mystery,” Andrea Floris, who works in the area, told Global News.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the paint jobs ⁠— who did this? Why? How?

“Who would get there in their right mind right? And paint it and put curtains,” Susan Horley, who also works nearby, told Global News.

For now the mystery continues and some in the area are looking forward to what’s coming next.

“We’re keeping an eye and seeing if there’s going to be more changes. It’s pretty cool,” Comeau said.

