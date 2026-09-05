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Canada

Missing man found alive after 6-day search near Squamish, B.C.

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted September 5, 2026 3:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Missing man found alive after 6-day search near Squamish, B.C.'
Missing man found alive after 6-day search near Squamish, B.C.
WATCH:  A man who had been missing near Squamish, B.C., for six days has been found alive following an extensive multi-agency search.
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A man who had been missing near Squamish, B.C., for nearly a week has been found alive, police and search and rescue officials say.

Stanislav Volo, who was reported missing on Aug. 30, was located after an extensive search involving multiple agencies, Sea to Sky RCMP said in a news release.

Police said Volo was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

“It looks like a very good outcome, very strong young man, he’ll be fine,” said Sue Nicholson with Squamish Search and Rescue in an interview with Global News.

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Volo walked out on his own and was located on the Indian Arm Forest Service Road, in a remote area behind the mountain range above Squamish.

“We have fantastic news today. Staz has been found,” Tyler Duncan, operations director and search manager with Squamish Search and Rescue, told Global News.

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“It has, honestly, in almost 20 years of search and rescue, been one of the most involved searches I’ve ever been involved in,” he said.

Resources were brought in from across B.C., including search and rescue teams from Pemberton to Mission and teams from Vancouver Island.

Duncan said crews conducted operations throughout the night and used tools including infrared and cellphone detection technology in their efforts to find Volo.

RCMP said its police dog services, Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and Air Services were involved in the search, along with Squamish Search and Rescue and the Sea to Sky Gondola team.

“A heartfelt thank you to every SAR team, first responder, volunteers and everyone else who played a part in the search — and to everyone who shared, supported, and kept hope,” a social media post from the Squamish Search and Rescue team said.

Police said no further information would be released out of respect for Volo’s privacy.

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