NDP seeks judicial recount in Port Moody–Coquitlam riding lost by just 153 votes

The NDP is going to court to seek a recount in a highly-contested Metro Vancouver riding it lost by just 153 votes.

Conservative Nelly Shin eked out a victory in the Port Moody–Coquitlam riding, narrowly beating NDP candidate and three-term Coquitlam city councillor Bonita Zarillo.

The tight three-way race saw the Liberal candidate, Sara Badiei, finish just 800 votes behind Zarillo.

Under Elections Canada rules, a recount is automatically triggered if the gap between first and second place is 0.01 per cent or less of the total number of ballots cast in a riding.

Even with the slim margin, that wasn’t the case in Port Moody where about 52,000 ballots were cast, meaning the NDP will need to convince a judge that a recount is deserved.

However, the party said that the gap between first and second place was 333 votes on election night, but has been halved to just 153 after the results were verified by Elections Canada.

It added that there were more than 500 spoiled ballots counted in the riding.

A judge may order a judicial recount if ballots were incorrectly counted or rejected or if an election officer made an error on the official Statement of the Vote.

Elections Canada said it has deployed a lawyer to be present for the hearing, and that it will manage the recount if the judge rules one is due.

Elections Canada confirmed candidates had requested judicial recounts in two other Quebec ridings, Hochelaga, where the Bloc Quebecois lost to the Liberals by just over 300 votes, and Quebec, where the Liberals defeated the Bloc by just 215 votes.