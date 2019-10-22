Liberals bend but don’t break in Metro Vancouver, party holds on to 11 of 16 seats

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberals bent in Metro Vancouver, but they didn’t break.

The party has managed to hang on to 11 of the 16 seats it had picked up as the party swept to a historic majority in 2015. There are 24 seats up for grabs in the area.

The challenge for the Liberals was to lock down 2015’s gains in traditionally Tory ridings such as Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam; Cloverdale—Langley City; Pitt Meadows—Maple Ridge; and Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon.

That didn’t happen — at least not completely.

3:20 Federal Election 2019: Despite election win, Wilson-Raybould facing challenges as an independent MP Federal Election 2019: Despite election win, Wilson-Raybould facing challenges as an independent MP

Liberal losses

The Conservatives held on to the few seats they managed to win in 2015, such as Richmond Centre and Langley—Aldergrove.

Story continues below advertisement

And they began to chip away at the edges of the Liberals’ regional supremacy.

The Liberals’ 2015 surge included wins in ridings like Vancouver South and North Vancouver that Liberals have won in the past. But it also included a near sweep of Surrey, and pickups in outer-suburban ridings traditionally hostile to the Liberals, some with decades-long histories of sending exclusively Conservative or Reform MPs to Ottawa.

South Surrey—White Rock, a key riding the Liberals picked up in a 2017 byelection, fell to the Conservatives, where popular former White Rock mayor and BC Liberal MLA Gordie Hogg couldn’t hold off a push by Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

And in traditionally right-leaning Cloverdale—Langley City, the Conservative’s Tamara Jansen defeated Liberal John Aldag, despite facing criticism during the campaign for “extreme” social conservative positions.

In Steveston—Richmond East, Liberal Joe Peschisolido fell to Conservative Kenny Chiu in a rematch of the 2015 election. Peschisolido had won the riding by nearly 3,000 votes in that prior contest.

And in the northeast, the Conservatives easily marched back into traditional territory.

Conservative Mark Dalton defeated Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy in Pitt Meadows—Maple Ridge by a margin of more than 2,000 votes.

Story continues below advertisement

And in Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, the Tories’ Brad Vis nearly doubled the vote share of Liberal incumbent Jati Sidhu in a rematch of their 2015 contest.

And in perhaps the most painful loss for the Liberals, Jody Wilson-Raybould — the former Liberal justice minister and attorney general who was at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin Affair, won re-election, defeating a concerted attempt by Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed to retake the riding.

Key holds

It wasn’t all bad news for the Liberals.

Liberal Terry Beech managed to fend off a comeback attempt by former NDP MP Svend Robinson in Burnaby—North Seymour, the epicentre of the debate over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, despite strong opposition to the project locally.

Robinson, who served as an MP from 1979 to 2004, had made environmental issues the centerpiece of his campaign.

In West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, the Liberals held despite incumbent Pamela Goldsmith-Jones not running again.

2:26 Federal Election 2019: NDP Jenny Kwan reacts to Liberal minority Federal Election 2019: NDP Jenny Kwan reacts to Liberal minority

Liberal Patrick Weiler held off a challenge by Conservative Gabrielle Loren in a riding that has sent Conservatives or Reformers to Ottawa in five of the last seven elections.

Story continues below advertisement

The party also held on to Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, a key target for the Conservatives and an area that was held by former Tory cabinet minister James Moore for a decade.

Incumbent Ron McKinnon was able to hold on to fend off Conservative Nicholas Insley, but just barely.

And the party held firm in the northern reaches of Surrey.

In Fleetwood—Port Kells, Liberal Ken Hardie cruised to victory over the Conservatives Shinder Purewal.

In Surrey—Newton and Surrey Centre, it was the NDP the Liberals fended off. Incumbent Sukh Dhaliwal easily defeated New Democrat Harjit Singh Gill, and in Surrey Centre, Randeep Singh Sarai held through a tighter contest with Sarjit Singh Saran.

Cabinet minister Carla Qualtrough also won a key victory for the Liberals, holding on to Delta — a region with a decades-long history of voting right-of-centre.

Conservative Tanya Corbet, a longtime Tsawwassen First Nation government worker, mounted a concerted campaign but fell at least 2,500 votes shy.