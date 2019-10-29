Saskatoon woman celebrates 105th birthday

Send this page to someone via email

Sophie Foster is proof age is just a number.

The Saskatoon woman celebrated her 105th birthday on Tuesday.

Foster reflects on her many years as a teacher. She said graduating from the University of Saskatchewan with a bachelor of education is one of her biggest accomplishments.

“It took me 22 years to get my first degree,” she explained.

“I was teaching, studying and going to summer school, night classes and so on.”

Foster lived in Kerrobert, Sask., for about 30 years then moved to Calgary.

She moved to Saskatoon in 2006 after her husband passed away. They were married 60 years.

Flipping through old photo albums, she fondly remembers when they used to dress up and as Mr. and Mrs. Claus every year for Christmas.

“I’m very proud of my accomplishments,” she exclaimed.

“I’m very thankful for a good long life – good long marriage.”

Foster is also the oldest member of Saskatoon’s Century Club – through which she regularly gets the opportunity to talk to high school students.

Some advice she often leaves them with is “set a goal for yourself and work for it.”

“It’s not going to come to you on a plate – you’ve got to earn it.”

Foster said at her age, health is typically top of mind.

Ultimately she said she’s happy and content.

“I’m just so very very grateful,” she said.

“For the things I’ve done and for the friends that I have – and how they rally around me with everything you could ever imagine. I don’t know what more I can ask for.”

As for the secret to her long life?

“I’ve always been active and I think I follow the Canada Food Guide quite well,” she laughed.