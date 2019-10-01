Spotlight on Seniors event in Saskatoon promotes positive aging

It’s the largest showcase for baby boomers and older adults in Saskatchewan.

Hosted by the Saskatoon Council on Aging and TCU Place, Spotlight on Seniors is held in conjunction with seniors week in the province.

“Usually about 1,000 seniors come and go throughout the day,” said Saskatoon Council on Aging executive director June Gawdun.

The event promotes healthy aging by staying active, engaged and informed.

“It’s feeling good about getting older,” Gawdun said. “I really believe in positive aging for all in an age-friendly community.”

Roughly 90 organizations participated, giving seniors in attendance the opportunity to see what types of services are available to them.

Gawdun said a big part of the day-long event is the opportunity to socialize.

“They’ll put their coat on a table up front by the stage and take in the entertainment,” she said.

“They leave their things there and walk around the booths and do their socializing after.”

This marks the 20th year for the event in Saskatoon. The first Spotlight was held in 1999.

“When I look at everybody enjoying themselves and getting out there that is positive aging,” Gawdun said.

