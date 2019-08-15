Saskatoon seniors go back to summer camp
Going camping is a classic summer tradition and some Saskatoon seniors are getting in on the fun.
Preston Park II Retirement home residents got the chance to participate in a wide variety of activities like archery, cooking, dance and art classes.
The elderly campers also enjoyed a campfire complete with songs, stories and S’mores.
All Seniors Care centres across Canada participated in the inaugural two-day event. The goal is to get residents more active and social.
“It kind of brings them back to their youth a little,” said health and wellness director with Preston Park, Mark Diakiw.
“They get to have some fun like they used to have at summer camp.”
Every month the seniors care facility hosts an event and decided on the summer camp theme for August.
The oldest camper participating in Saskatoon is 100-years-old.
The event wraps up Aug. 15.
