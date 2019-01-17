Saskatoon seniors staying active and social through sport

For the last 15 years, Olive Epp has been enjoying her weekly carpet bowl with friends at the Nutana Legion in Saskatoon.

“I like the company,” she said. ” I’m not very competitive and we’re not very competitive here, but we have a great time coffee breaking and laughing at each other at with each other.”

READ MORE: 2019 Canadian Masters Curling Championships coming to Saskatoon

Hosted by the Nutana Senior Citizens Association, carpet bowling involves a combination of both bowling and curling with four people on each team.

“We throw the balls to a circle and the closest one to a circle scores,” Epp explained.

For this group, it’s not so much about the score as it is staying active and being social.

READ MORE: Groundbreaking seniors’ co-housing project in Saskatoon focuses on community living

“Talking about our little problems and big problems and our trips and families.”

“We have a wonderful group here,” Irene Kelsey said. “We have a lot of [of people] that are in their 90s.”

A former curler and bowler, Kelsey joined about three years ago. She agrees it’s great being active, but the social aspect is the most rewarding.

“In the winter especially it gets you out of the house and you make new friends and you meet new people,” Kelsey said.

During the games however, there can be plenty of hustle.

“Sometimes I think ‘oh it really doesn’t do anything for exercise’, but when I’m done, I’m tired,” Epp laughed.

It’s also not uncommon for emotions to flare.

“When we make a good shot we are quite loud and when we make a bad shot we’re like the curlers – we sometimes express our dismay,” Kelsey said jokingly.

As for the group, they’re always looking to add to their little community – promising good company and, of course, friendly competition.

“If they don’t necessarily want to bowl, they can play cards,” Epp added. “It’s about companionship.”

Related Cycling Without Age program improving quality of life for seniors in Saskatoon