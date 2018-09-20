Sports
2019 Canadian Masters Curling Championships coming to Saskatoon

The Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon will host the 2019 Canadian Masters Curling Championships in April 2019.

CurlSask announced on Thursday that Saskatoon’s Nutana Curling Club will host the Canadian Masters Curling Championships next year.

The event, from April 1 to 7, 2019, will feature men’s and women’s provincial and territorial champions who are 60 years of age and older.

“Our club, along with the amazing local staff and volunteers, have hosted many successful national championships in the past,” Nutana Curling Club manager Kory Kohuch said in a press release.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the countries best, and invite everyone out in April 2019 to take in the competition!”

At the 2018 event, which was held in British Columbia, the host defeated Team Saskatchewan 8-4 to win women’s gold. In the men’s final, Alberta beat B.C. by a score of 8-2.

Saskatoon last hosted the Canadian Masters National Championships in 2009. The upcoming tournament will be the 20th edition hosted annually across the country.

